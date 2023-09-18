Two people escape injury in Co Down petrol bomb attack which caused extensive damage to the front of the property

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident in the Skipperstone Road area of Bangor on Sunday.

A PSNI spokesman said: "At around 11.55pm last night, it was reported that a house was on fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Officers attended the address, along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the fire.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Skipperstone Road area of Bangor

"It is believed that the fire was started by a petrol bomb, which caused extensive damage to the front door of the property, including smoke damage to the inside of the property.

"Two people who were inside at the time were, thankfully, physically unharmed, but have been left badly shaken by the ordeal."