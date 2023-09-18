Two people escape injury in Co Down petrol bomb attack which caused extensive damage to the front of the property
and live on Freeview channel 276
Detectives are appealing for information following the incident in the Skipperstone Road area of Bangor on Sunday.
A PSNI spokesman said: "At around 11.55pm last night, it was reported that a house was on fire.
"Officers attended the address, along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the fire.
"It is believed that the fire was started by a petrol bomb, which caused extensive damage to the front door of the property, including smoke damage to the inside of the property.
"Two people who were inside at the time were, thankfully, physically unharmed, but have been left badly shaken by the ordeal."
Police said they are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack.