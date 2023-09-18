News you can trust since 1737
Two people escape injury in Co Down petrol bomb attack which caused extensive damage to the front of the property

Two people have escaped injury in a petrol bomb attack at a property in Co Down.
By Jonathan McCambridge, PA
Published 18th Sep 2023, 12:18 BST- 1 min read
Detectives are appealing for information following the incident in the Skipperstone Road area of Bangor on Sunday.

A PSNI spokesman said: "At around 11.55pm last night, it was reported that a house was on fire.

"Officers attended the address, along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the fire.

Skipperstone Road area of BangorSkipperstone Road area of Bangor
"It is believed that the fire was started by a petrol bomb, which caused extensive damage to the front door of the property, including smoke damage to the inside of the property.

"Two people who were inside at the time were, thankfully, physically unharmed, but have been left badly shaken by the ordeal."

Police said they are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack.