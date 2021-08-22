Two people treated in hospital after pram set alight at Belfast flats

Police are investigating

Residents at a block of flats in the Woodvale Road area had to be evacuated after a pram was set alight in the communal hallway.

Police have appealed for information about the incident, in the early hours of this morning.

The blaze which police are treating as arson, occurred shortly after 5.30am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a press statement, a PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported that a pram was set alight in a communal hallway of a block of flats in the area.

“All of the occupants inside the property were evacuated by colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, with two occupants treated for smoke inhalation following the incident.”

The spokesperson added: “Smoke and fire damage was also reported to the property, as a result of the fire.

“Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fire, which is being treated as deliberate ignition.”

The PSNI statement continued: “Police are treating this as arson with intent to endanger life and we are asking anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity around that time, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 550 22/08/21.”