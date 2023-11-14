Two pet dogs die following petrol bomb attack on house in Co Down
Detectives are appealing for information following the attack on a residential property in Holywood in the early hours of Tuesday.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Just after 3.30am we received a report of a house on fire in the Dunville Park area of the town.
“Officers attended along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the fire was extinguished.
“The resident of the property thankfully escaped without injury, however, extensive damage was caused and his two pet dogs sadly died in the blaze.”
The spokesperson said the incident was being treated as arson and appealed for anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 115 of 14/11/23.
Police do not believe the attack is linked to an ongoing feud between loyalist gangs in North Down.
Alliance Party MLA Andrew Muir said he was distraught that two dogs died in this “senseless act of arson”.
He said: “There is simply no place for petrol bomb attacks in Holywood, North Down, or anywhere in Northern Ireland, and those who carried out this attack represent no one in our community.
“The vast majority in our society have moved past this kind of violence.
“I applaud the fire and rescue service for their heroic response to this fire, and would urge anyone with any information to contact PSNI.
“This is the second incident to involve a petrol bomb in recent months and there needs to be consequences for whoever’s responsible for this appalling crime, which could easily have resulted in even further loss.”