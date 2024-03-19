Two petrol bombs thrown in the Castlewellan Road area of Banbridge, in the early hours of Tuesday 19th March

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A PSNI report says that it was reported that at around 2.10am on Tuesday morning, two petrol bombs were thrown at the back wall of a house in the area, causing scorch damage to the wall and a window frame.

But there were no reports of any injuries.

And officers investigating the incident would ask anyone with information which could assist with their enquiries to call them in Lurgan, on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 98 19/03/24.

