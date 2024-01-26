All Sections
Two police officers and member of public in hospital after Belfast crash

Two police officers and a member of the public have been taken to hospital following a road crash in Belfast.
By PA Reporter
Published 26th Jan 2024, 11:37 GMT
The incident occurred on the Albertbridge Road in the east of the city on Friday morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly after 5.30am, a police patrol vehicle was responding to an emergency report towards Belfast City Centre when a collision occurred with another vehicle in the Templemore Street area.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended and initial first aid was provided at the scene.

Two police officers and a member of the public were taken to hospital following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Albertbridge Road in east Belfast on Friday morning. Picture: PacemakerTwo police officers and a member of the public were taken to hospital following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Albertbridge Road in east Belfast on Friday morning. Picture: Pacemaker
“Two officers were transported to hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

“The driver of the car, a man aged in his 50s, sustained serious leg injuries and was also taken to hospital for treatment.

“I wish both our police officers and member of the public a speedy and full recovery from their injuries.”

Extensive damage has been caused to both vehicles.

Cordons remain in place on the Albertbridge Road at it junctions with Vicarage Street and Templemore Street.

The PSNI spokesperson said an investigation has begun to establish what happened and have asked for witnesses to contact police.