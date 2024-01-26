Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident occurred on the Albertbridge Road in the east of the city on Friday morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly after 5.30am, a police patrol vehicle was responding to an emergency report towards Belfast City Centre when a collision occurred with another vehicle in the Templemore Street area.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended and initial first aid was provided at the scene.

Two police officers and a member of the public were taken to hospital following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Albertbridge Road in east Belfast on Friday morning. Picture: Pacemaker

“Two officers were transported to hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

“The driver of the car, a man aged in his 50s, sustained serious leg injuries and was also taken to hospital for treatment.

“I wish both our police officers and member of the public a speedy and full recovery from their injuries.”

Extensive damage has been caused to both vehicles.

Cordons remain in place on the Albertbridge Road at it junctions with Vicarage Street and Templemore Street.