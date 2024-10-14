Two police officers injured after their police vehicle was deliberately rammed during an incident in Crossmaglen

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two officers have been injured after their police vehicle was deliberately rammed during an incident in Crossmaglen in the early hours of this morning, Monday 14th October.

District Commander for Newry Mourne and Down, Superintendent Norman Haslett said: “Just after 1 am this morning, police on patrol in the Dundalk Road area signalled their blue lights at a black Audi driving on the opposite side of the road.

"The Audi then deliberately drove towards the police vehicle and rammed the front, injuring two police officers and causing significant damage.

“The Audi then drove off in the direction of Crossmaglen and was last seen driving across the border into the Republic of Ireland.

PSNI car deliberately rammed

"An investigation is now underway and we are also liaising with our colleagues in An Garda Síochána.

“The two officers suffered injuries to their back and neck and have had to go off duty as a result.

“Our officers were working in the small hours of the morning to keep the community safe when this reckless act occurred.

"We could have been looking at one or two officers being seriously injured or even killed as a result of this incident.

"Attacks on any of the emergency services are totally wrong and I would condemn this appalling attack in the strongest possible terms.

“We’re appealing to anyone who saw the black Audi, or captured dash-cam footage of its movements to get in touch with us by calling 101, and quoting reference number 59 14/10/24.”

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/