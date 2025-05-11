Two police officers injured responding to separate fights in Belfast

Police injured

​Two police officers were injured while intervening in two altercations in Belfast on Saturday.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A superintendent said it was "the grim reality of the shameful behaviour" police risk being confronted with when responding to calls.

Officers attended a report of an altercation on Ardoyne Avenue just before 7.35pm , where police said a 34-year-old man appeared "aggressive".

An officer suffered a fractured wrist, the PSNI said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PSNI said all of the recommendations in the report are already either in place or are currently being progressed

Another officer was injured in a separate altercation on University Street area an hour later, in what police are investigating as "racially-motivated hate crimes".

"It was reported that a man had sustained facial injuries when punched by another man, and a woman who had tried to step in to help had been punched and pushed to the ground," Area Superintendent Finola Dornan said.

"Officers arrived at the scene and found the aggressive suspect in the street, shouting and swearing at a member of the public.

"When officers detained the man, aged 34, he became physically violent and kicked an officer to the arm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The man was arrested on suspicion of assault on police, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, disorderly behaviour, two counts of common assault and criminal damage.

"He remains in custody at this time while inquiries continue.

"The officer was removed from duty to attend hospital, where it was established that he had sustained a fractured wrist."

Superintendent Dornan said: "An hour later, in south Belfast , officers attended another reported ongoing fight between a number of men in the University Street area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was reported that one of the men had been left with a minor head injury.

"Two of the men involved are then alleged to have begun to verbally abuse and assault two bystanders, actions which are being treated as racially-motivated hate crimes.

"On arrival, a man aged 25 was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

"The second suspect, aged 26, was confrontational before making off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When the officer caught up with him after a short foot chase, he bit the officer on the forearm, breaking the skin and causing an injury which required hospital treatment. The wound will leave permanent scarring.

"He was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault, resisting police and disorderly behaviour.

"Both men remain in custody at this time and our investigation is ongoing."

Superintendent Dornan said that officers should not be assaulted "simply for doing their job".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These incidents highlight the grim reality of the shameful behaviour which we run the risk of being confronted with every time we attend a call.

"I commend the courage and professionalism of the injured officers. Their welfare is being supported and they are receiving the appropriate care.