Two PSNI officers hurt as police car rammed by speeding vehicle

Damaged to the front of the police vehicle, which crashed into a car in front after being rammed. Photo: PSNI

Two police officers were taken to hospital after their vehicle was rammed by a speeding car, which fled toward Northern Ireland’s border with the Republic.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 1pm on Monday (20th), neighbourhood policing team officers were responding with lights and sirens to reports of a collision around Jonesborough, a small Co Armagh village just minutes from both the border and the main Belfast to Dublin motorway.

They were on Edenappa Road close to the village when a black Toyota, which was not believed to be linked to the incident officers were responding to, sped away from the police vehicle before ramming it, sending it crashing into the rear of a Skoda that had been travelling in front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Toyota also hit an approaching Citroen van before making off from the scene in the direction of the border.

A PSNI spokeswoman said both officers required hospital treatment, but returned to duty today – though the police vehicle will be off the road for a period for repairs.

Anyone with information regarding the Toyota or its driver, or any digital footage captured in the area, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 718 20/10/25.