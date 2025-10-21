Two PSNI officers hurt as police car rammed by speeding vehicle

By Iain Gray
Published 21st Oct 2025, 17:13 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2025, 17:25 BST
Damaged to the front of the police vehicle, which crashed into a car in front after being rammed. Photo: PSNIplaceholder image
Two police officers were taken to hospital after their vehicle was rammed by a speeding car, which fled toward Northern Ireland’s border with the Republic.

At around 1pm on Monday (20th), neighbourhood policing team officers were responding with lights and sirens to reports of a collision around Jonesborough, a small Co Armagh village just minutes from both the border and the main Belfast to Dublin motorway.

They were on Edenappa Road close to the village when a black Toyota, which was not believed to be linked to the incident officers were responding to, sped away from the police vehicle before ramming it, sending it crashing into the rear of a Skoda that had been travelling in front.

The Toyota also hit an approaching Citroen van before making off from the scene in the direction of the border.

A PSNI spokeswoman said both officers required hospital treatment, but returned to duty today – though the police vehicle will be off the road for a period for repairs.

Anyone with information regarding the Toyota or its driver, or any digital footage captured in the area, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 718 20/10/25.

Information can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/, and Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

