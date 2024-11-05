Police in Armagh are appealing for information after a deliberate collision caused injury to two police officers in Middletown on Monday 4th November.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement Inspector Moffet said: "Officers on patrol in the Monaghan Road area at around 2.40pm signalled to a grey Audi A6 to stop – however the vehicle made off in the direction of Armagh, colliding with a pillar as it did so.

"Nearby, the Audi was then deliberately reversed into the police vehicle twice, causing significant damage was meant that the vehicle could not be driven further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our two officers reported injuries which, at this time, are thankfully not thought to be serious.

A PSNI car

"The Audi, which had a smashed rear window, left the area.

“It's likely that this vehicle would be easily identifiable due to the damage it would have sustained.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have seen the vehicle or witnessed the collision, particularly anyone with dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist with enquires, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1011 of 04/11/24.