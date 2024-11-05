Two PSNI officers injured after deliberate collision on the Monaghan Road area of Middletown on November 4 - appeal for information
In a statement Inspector Moffet said: "Officers on patrol in the Monaghan Road area at around 2.40pm signalled to a grey Audi A6 to stop – however the vehicle made off in the direction of Armagh, colliding with a pillar as it did so.
"Nearby, the Audi was then deliberately reversed into the police vehicle twice, causing significant damage was meant that the vehicle could not be driven further.
"Our two officers reported injuries which, at this time, are thankfully not thought to be serious.
"The Audi, which had a smashed rear window, left the area.
“It's likely that this vehicle would be easily identifiable due to the damage it would have sustained.
"We are appealing to anyone who may have seen the vehicle or witnessed the collision, particularly anyone with dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist with enquires, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1011 of 04/11/24.
You can also submit information online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport."