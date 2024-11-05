Two PSNI officers injured after deliberate collision on the Monaghan Road area of Middletown on November 4 - appeal for information

By Gemma Murray
Published 5th Nov 2024, 11:35 BST
Police in Armagh are appealing for information after a deliberate collision caused injury to two police officers in Middletown on Monday 4th November.

In a statement Inspector Moffet said: "Officers on patrol in the Monaghan Road area at around 2.40pm signalled to a grey Audi A6 to stop – however the vehicle made off in the direction of Armagh, colliding with a pillar as it did so.

Most Popular

"Nearby, the Audi was then deliberately reversed into the police vehicle twice, causing significant damage was meant that the vehicle could not be driven further.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Our two officers reported injuries which, at this time, are thankfully not thought to be serious.

A PSNI carplaceholder image
A PSNI car

"The Audi, which had a smashed rear window, left the area.

“It's likely that this vehicle would be easily identifiable due to the damage it would have sustained.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have seen the vehicle or witnessed the collision, particularly anyone with dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist with enquires, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1011 of 04/11/24.

You can also submit information online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport."

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice