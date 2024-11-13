Northern Ireland Immigration Compliance and Enforcement Team (ICE) sign at Drumkeen House in Belfast, centre of the Home Office's immigration enforcement operations in Northern Ireland. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Two people have been released on police bail after recent raids in Dunmurry, relating to a Home Office investigation into a suspected people smuggling operation.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair were arrested earlier this month, and suspected criminal cash, electronic devices and financial records were seized in a raid by Home Office officials and the PSNI.

Immigration Enforcement officers searched two properties in Dunmurry on Friday 1 November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers arrested two individuals on suspicion of Conspiring to Assist Unlawful Immigration as part of an investigation into a suspected people smuggling operation.

A Home Office spokesperson said at the time of the arrests: “We will not let people-smuggling gangs get away with undermining our border security and putting lives at risk.

“These criminals do not care if the vulnerable people they exploit live or die, as long as they pay.

“We will stop at nothing to dismantle their business models and bring them to justice.”

Home Office enquires are ongoing.