Two released on police bail after Dunmurry arrests as part of suspected people smuggling investigation
The pair were arrested earlier this month, and suspected criminal cash, electronic devices and financial records were seized in a raid by Home Office officials and the PSNI.
Immigration Enforcement officers searched two properties in Dunmurry on Friday 1 November.
Officers arrested two individuals on suspicion of Conspiring to Assist Unlawful Immigration as part of an investigation into a suspected people smuggling operation.
A Home Office spokesperson said at the time of the arrests: “We will not let people-smuggling gangs get away with undermining our border security and putting lives at risk.
“These criminals do not care if the vulnerable people they exploit live or die, as long as they pay.
“We will stop at nothing to dismantle their business models and bring them to justice.”
Home Office enquires are ongoing.
The PSNI did not comment, saying it was a matter for the Home Office.