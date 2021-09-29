Two suspected burglars arrested after being detained by Newtownabbey residents
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of burglary following a report of suspicious activity in the Glenville Park area of Newtownabbey last night (Tuesday).
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 11:24 am
On the arrival of PSNI officers at the scene, local residents had detained a man and a woman who were subsequently arrested.
Police added that the 31-year-old man and 23-year-old woman are currently assisting them with enquiries.
A quantity of tablets were also seized and enquiries are ongoing.