Two suspected burglars arrested after being detained by Newtownabbey residents

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of burglary following a report of suspicious activity in the Glenville Park area of Newtownabbey last night (Tuesday).

Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 11:24 am

On the arrival of PSNI officers at the scene, local residents had detained a man and a woman who were subsequently arrested.

Police added that the 31-year-old man and 23-year-old woman are currently assisting them with enquiries.

A quantity of tablets were also seized and enquiries are ongoing.