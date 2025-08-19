Two taken to hospital following arson attack in Armagh city

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life

Two people have been taken to hospital following an arson attack in Armagh city, police said.

The incident happened at an establishment in the Irish Street area of the city at around 8.55pm on Monday .

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said officers were at the scene on Monday night.

"Officers received a report of a fire shortly around 8.55pm ," they said.

"They were in attendance alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire Rescue Service who extinguished the blaze.

"Two people have been taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.

"A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life. He remains in custody at this time."

Newry and Armagh MP Daire Hughes condemned a "frightening incident".

"This was a frightening incident for those in the vicinity, and I want to commend the swift response from emergency services," the Sinn Fein representative said in a post on X.

"Police will remain in the area over the coming hours as their investigation continues.