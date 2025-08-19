Two taken to hospital following arson attack in Armagh city, say PSNI

​Two men were taken to hospital with burn injuries after a petrol bomb was thrown into a bar in Armagh city.

Police said patrons at the bar were also threatened with a knife as they attempted to flee the flames at the establishment on Irish Street.

A 38-year-old man was continuing to be questioned in police custody on Tuesday afternoon following the incident at around 8.55pm on Monday .

"Two men, one aged in his 30s and one in his 60s, who were injured when the device was thrown, were treated in hospital for burn injuries however one man has since been discharged," a police spokesperson said.

"The suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, arson with intent to endanger life and possession of a blade or point in a public place and remains in custody this afternoon.

"He is also being questioned on suspicion of a number of counts of criminal damage in connection with reports of windows being smashed at homes on Keady Road and Cregagh Gardens earlier in the evening.

Police also issued an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

"Detectives are continuing to investigate and are keen to hear from witnesses and those with information or any footage captured in the area between 7pm and 9pm ," they said.

"They can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 1862 18/08/25."

The NI Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to the scene at 8:49pm on Monday. Two Appliances from Armagh Fire Station and one Appliance from Keady Fire Station attended the incident.

“The fire was out when Firefighters arrived however they treated two casualties for burns at the scene,” it said.

"Firefighters were called to a second fire on Irish Street and extinguished it using a covering jet. Both incidents are believed to have been deliberate ignition.”

Newry and Armagh Sonn Fein MP Daire Hughes said: "This was a frightening incident for those in the vicinity, and I want to commend the swift response from emergency services.

"Police will remain in the area over the coming hours as their investigation continues.