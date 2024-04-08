Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The PSNI has said that although the officers were not seriously injured, assaults are “not acceptable” as a part of the job.

Four officers were assaulted and two police vehicles were damaged when police responded to a gathering of young people in the Falls Park area on Saturday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said they received a report at around 6.50pm of concerns that a large group of young people had congregated in Falls Park and that alcohol was being consumed by children.

Two teenagers have been arrested after an incident in which police officers were assaulted in west Belfast over the weekend.

Officers attended and a significant amount of alcohol was confiscated, supported by local council staff.

Police officers dealt with issues of antisocial behaviour, assaults and criminal damage, which included fires and a quad bike being seized.

The PSNI said that as officers dealt with these concerns, they were assaulted by some of the young people and the back windscreens of two police vehicles were damaged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two youths aged 12 and 14 were arrested and one spent the night in custody.

“While thankfully no officers received any serious injuries and all were able to remain on duty, these assaults to our officers when simply doing their job are not acceptable,” said neighbourhood inspector Roisin Brown.

“Officers are trying their best to keep the local community of west Belfast safe and they do not come to work and expect to be assaulted. Assaults on police must not be tolerated as simply being ‘part of the job’.”

“Three young people aged 13, 14 and 15 have been reported to the Youth Diversion Officer for restorative outcomes, whilst two other young people aged 12 and 14 were arrested, one spending the night in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A number of young people were taken home to their parents and guardians after consuming alcohol.”

She added: “We are aware of the ongoing issues in the Falls Park area and continue to listen to the concerns of the local community. This requires a multi-agency approach involving a number of key stakeholders to help deal with this matter and we are committed to finding solutions for the whole community.

“Anyone who is engaging in this type of reckless activity needs to stop and think of the consequences, not just for them, but also how it affects people living in the area.

“People have a right to live in peace and to feel safe where they live. Those who choose to engage in antisocial behaviour are only hurting their own communities, neighbours and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We ask parents and guardians to speak to their young people and to know where they are to prevent them from engaging in behaviour which could result in injury or a criminal record.