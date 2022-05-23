Two teens arrested 'for riotous behaviour' following reports of anti-social behaviour in north Belfast - 'young people threw stones at police car, breaking the rear window and causing damage to the bodywork'

Chief Inspector Fox said: "We received a report of a number of young people fighting and throwing stones in the Oldpark Road area shortly after 6.10pm.

"When officers arrived, a number of young people threw stones at the police car, breaking the rear window and causing damage to the bodywork.

"A policing operation was initiated and two males were subsequently arrested for riotous behaviour. Both juveniles have since been released pending report to the Public Prosecution Service.

Chief Inspector Fox continued: "I would urge parents to make sure they know where their children are and what they are doing and to talk to them about the danger of getting caught up in the moment and the possible criminal outcomes they could face if they are found committing any offence.

“I would ask anyone with any information about this incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1474 22/05/22 so we can work together to do something about it.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.