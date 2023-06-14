Two women arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon after man stabbed in Holywood
It was reported to police that around 10.15pm that there was a disturbance the Kinnegar Drive area of the town.
When police arrived they saw “one man with a number of stab wounds”.
The women – aged 25-years and 44-years – were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
“The man was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries which are not life threatening,” a PSNI spokesman said.
“Enquiries are ongoing and detectives would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact 101 quoting reference number 2379 of 13/06/23.”
A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.