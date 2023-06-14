News you can trust since 1737
Two women arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon after man stabbed in Holywood

Police have arrested two women following the report of a stabbing incident in Holywood on Tuesday night, June 13th.
By Gemma Murray
Published 14th Jun 2023, 12:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 12:29 BST

It was reported to police that around 10.15pm that there was a disturbance the Kinnegar Drive area of the town.

When police arrived they saw “one man with a number of stab wounds”.

The women – aged 25-years and 44-years – were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

“The man was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries which are not life threatening,” a PSNI spokesman said.

“Enquiries are ongoing and detectives would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact 101 quoting reference number 2379 of 13/06/23.”

A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.