Tyre set alight at front door of Ballymena home - similar fire at neighbouring house last week

Police in Ballymena received a report from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, at around 1.45am on Monday 11th July, of a fire at the front door of a house in Larne Street.

Firefighters extinguished the fire which was determined to have started from a tyre having been placed against the door and set alight.

Substantial damage has been caused to the door and smoke damage to the rest of the house, which was not occupied at the time of the attack.

Larne Street, Ballymena - Google maps

This incident follows a fire at a neighbouring house in the early hours of Friday 8th July in which a tyre was also used to set fire to the front door of the house.

Enquiries are ongoing into both incidents and anyone with any information which could assist police is asked to contact detectives in Ballymena on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 158 11/07/22.