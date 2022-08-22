Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The news comes after the Dee Street area of east Belfast was closed off for a period today due to a security alert, which ended at 5pm.

At 6pm today the PSNI revealed that a suspected device, located during a proactive search at a property in the area, was examined by army bomb disposal experts, “made safe” and removed for further forensic examination.

“A number of other items, including a quantity of suspected class B drugs, were also recovered during the search by officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force investigating the activities of the West Belfast UDA.

Local residents stand at a cordon on the Lower Newtownards Road as Army Technical Officers (ATO) on Dee Street, Belfast, use a robot to check vehicles during security alert following the discovery of a suspicious object. Picture date: Monday August 22, 2022.

“A man aged 31 and a woman aged 33 have been arrested under the Terrorism Act and remain in police custody this evening.

“Two further linked searches took place at properties in south Belfast and east Belfast, where a number of other items including a small quantity of class B drugs and electronics, were seized.”

The security alert, which began about 12:30pm, saw Dee Street closed at its junction with Severn Street and Newtownards Road.