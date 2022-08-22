UDA probe: PSNI make two arrests and seize drugs after army make suspect device ‘safe’ at Dee Street
Army bomb disposal experts have ‘made safe’ a suspected explosive device discovered as part of an operation against the UDA.
The news comes after the Dee Street area of east Belfast was closed off for a period today due to a security alert, which ended at 5pm.
At 6pm today the PSNI revealed that a suspected device, located during a proactive search at a property in the area, was examined by army bomb disposal experts, “made safe” and removed for further forensic examination.
“A number of other items, including a quantity of suspected class B drugs, were also recovered during the search by officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force investigating the activities of the West Belfast UDA.
Most Popular
-
1
Family and friends of Dennis Hutchings attend unveiling of memorial stone to veteran in NI
-
2
Jamie Bryson makes formal statement as police begin hunt for caller who threatened his young son
-
3
Sinn Fein leader Michelle O’Neill is driving new support for past IRA terrorism, say unionists
-
4
Northern Ireland couple join extremely rare club as they celebrate 70 years of married bliss
-
5
Woman stopped with three children in car, man stopped after leaving pub - PSNI praise members of public who reported cases of suspected drink driving
“A man aged 31 and a woman aged 33 have been arrested under the Terrorism Act and remain in police custody this evening.
“Two further linked searches took place at properties in south Belfast and east Belfast, where a number of other items including a small quantity of class B drugs and electronics, were seized.”
The security alert, which began about 12:30pm, saw Dee Street closed at its junction with Severn Street and Newtownards Road.
MORE NEWS:
NI terror survivors see how Rwanda has succeeded in creating reconciliation between 1994 genocide perpetrators and victims