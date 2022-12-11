UEFA fine Republic of Ireland women's team for IRA chants: 'The IRA murdered my father - I want to explain how that feels to these players'
A man who was "numbed with shock" when the IRA murdered his father has asked the Republic of Ireland women's football team for a conversation about how IRA chants retraumatise victims.
Rev Alan Irwin, from Lack in Fermanagh, was speaking after the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) fined the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) €20,000 for "the violation of the basic rules of decent conduct".
The fine came after the Republic's national women's team chanted IRA slogans to celebrate victory over Scotland in the World Cup qualifiers last month.
Rev Irwin was only 20 when his father, Thomas, was murdered by the IRA - seven years after it murdered his uncle Frederick.
"Your whole world just collapses," he said when the news was broken to him in 1979. "I was just horrified, shocked at the nature of it.
"I think I just went numb initially as the reality of it sank in."
He went out to tend to the cattle to get some space after getting the news.
As he drove towards the farm he "erupted with tears streaming down my face".
His father had suggested he become a minister - but would never see his ordination.
"I would have loved him to be there to see it - that was one of the hardest parts."
"And then with every other atrocity that happened, you relived your own.”
When he heard what the women's team had done he "just felt sick in the pit of my stomach again".
He also has a leadership role in victims group, the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) which supports victims of loyalist and republican terror across the island of Ireland.As such he would be equally opposed to a team chanting UVF slogans: "It is just the same thing".
He is concerned that increasing glorification of terror could eventually birth new violence.
"It always leads to the potential of encouraging others to do the same."
SEFF has formally invited the team for a meeting.
"I think they should engage with us to explain their actions and listen to the views of others."
Rev Irwin also thinks that the €20,000 fine should be donated to terror victims in the Republic of Ireland.
"Those individuals could then use the money to develop an education awareness programme," he added.