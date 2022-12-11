Rev Alan Irwin, from Lack in Fermanagh, was speaking after the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) fined the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) €20,000 for "the violation of the basic rules of decent conduct".

The fine came after the Republic's national women's team chanted IRA slogans to celebrate victory over Scotland in the World Cup qualifiers last month.

Rev Irwin was only 20 when his father, Thomas, was murdered by the IRA - seven years after it murdered his uncle Frederick.

Rev Alan Irwin opened his heart about the imact the IRA murder of his father still has on him today.

"Your whole world just collapses," he said when the news was broken to him in 1979. "I was just horrified, shocked at the nature of it.

"I think I just went numb initially as the reality of it sank in."

He went out to tend to the cattle to get some space after getting the news.

As he drove towards the farm he "erupted with tears streaming down my face".

Katie McCabe of Republic of Ireland celebrates with her team after their victory during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup play-off against Scotland last month. Shortly afterwards, the team would be filmed in their changing rooms chanting IRA slogans to celebrate.

His father had suggested he become a minister - but would never see his ordination.

"I would have loved him to be there to see it - that was one of the hardest parts."

"And then with every other atrocity that happened, you relived your own.”

When he heard what the women's team had done he "just felt sick in the pit of my stomach again".

Brothers murdered by the IRA: Thomas and Frederick Irwin. Thomas was the father of Rev Alan Irwin and Frederick was his uncle.

He also has a leadership role in victims group, the South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) which supports victims of loyalist and republican terror across the island of Ireland.As such he would be equally opposed to a team chanting UVF slogans: "It is just the same thing".

He is concerned that increasing glorification of terror could eventually birth new violence.

"It always leads to the potential of encouraging others to do the same."

SEFF has formally invited the team for a meeting.

"I think they should engage with us to explain their actions and listen to the views of others."

Rev Irwin also thinks that the €20,000 fine should be donated to terror victims in the Republic of Ireland.

"Those individuals could then use the money to develop an education awareness programme," he added.

Kenny Donaldson, SEFF's Director of Services said it welcomes the UEFA decision, which he said validates concerns raised by his organisation and others.

"UEFA are sending out a message that engagement in chants/singing songs aligned with a terrorist organisation is an offence and is not appropriate behaviour,” he said.

"There will of course be many who will feel the level of penalty is limited, and does not recognise the gravity of the situation".

"For us, our objective remains the same as it was from the day this story first broke, we re-issue our request to meet with the Women's Team and to engage with them around these issues.

"We are not proposing a sackcloth and ashes approach but rather to engage in constructive dialogue designed to increase their levels of awareness and appreciation for a constituency of people who have been badly hurt by this incident and other linked incidents, and many of whom who would be natural supporters of the Irish Women's football team.

"We were advised that our request could not be considered until the completion of the UEFA investigation, we would now urgently seek that meeting and engagement and we trust that the FAI will respond positively.”

The FAI declined to offer any comment on the SEFF request for a meeting.

Last week it said it accepted the UEFA fine in full.

“The Football Association of Ireland notes and accepts the sanction by the Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body of UEFA following UEFA’s independent investigation into a potential breach of UEFA’s Disciplinary Regulations,” it said.

“The FAI and the Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team has apologised to all affected by events after the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Play-Off against Scotland in Hampden Park in October.

“The FAI has assured UEFA that all players and staff across all of our international teams have been, and will continue to be, reminded of their responsibilities every time they represent their country.

