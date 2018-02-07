Ugly scenes after BBC journalist tries to interview paedophile hunters

There were ugly scenes last night when an investigative journalist working for the BBC was surrounded and confronted by several men from a self-styled paedophile hunter group.

There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing on the part of the BBC journalist.

A video of the incident was live-streamed on social media website Facebook last night by a group calling themselves ‘predator catchers NI’.

Kevin Magee, who is reported by the BBC’s Nolan Show to be working on a story about the phenomenon of vigilante style ‘paedophile hunter’ groups, is seen in the video being angrily confronted and followed by several men.

The group appeared to be unhappy after Mr Magee had attempted to interview one of the members at his home.

The confrontation appears to have taken place after the BBC reporter had later arranged to meet one of the so-called paedophile hunters for an interview.

One member of the group can be heard on the video shouting: “You think I am here to grass up on other paedophile hunters. Yes, you do. That was our conversation on the phone.”

At another point in the video, a man can be heard shouting: “You don’t like this Kevin, do you? You don’t f**king like it, do you?”

He later shouts, angrily: “Am I stressing you out? Am I in your f**king personal space?”

The video also shows Mr Magee’s car being blocked by members of the group as he attempts to leave the area.

A spokesman for the BBC said: “We can confirm that a BBC NI reporter was caught up in an incident in Belfast City Centre. We are unable to provide further comment at this time.”

A PSNI spokesman said: “Police are aware of the footage from last night’s incident. It will now be reviewed to establish whether any offences have been committed.”