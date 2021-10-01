UK government could be given chance to censor Operation Kenova report on grounds of ‘public interest’ - and even ‘economic well-being’

Jon Boutcher

Ex-police chief Jon Boutcher made the comments as he declared that an interim report will be published before the end of next year.

Kenova is largely a probe into the activities of the informant known as Stakenife, the IRA’s head of internal security – reputed to be west Belfast man Freddie Scappaticci.

Mr Boutcher, the former head of Bedfordshire Police, said: “After five years, we are now in a position to start preparing for the interim report’s release.”

However, the draft outline of his “protocol” for the investigation (basically setting out the technical elements of how it will be done) appears to include an opportunity for the government to redact some findings.

The draft text indicates that “once each report has been finalised, it will be necessary to consult the Cabinet Office (on behalf of HM Government)”.

This is to see “whether publication of any of its contents would be contrary to the public interest or prejudicial to national security, the prevention or detection of serious crime, the economic well-being of the UK or the continued discharge of the functions of any public authority”.

It adds that “Kenova cannot, and would not, wish to jeopardise any of the above public interest considerations”.

Ben Lowry