UK Government lodges appeal against court ruling on Legacy Act's 'immunity clause'
On February 28, Belfast High Court ruled that conditional immunity from prosecutions for Troubles-era crimes, is not compatible with the ECHR.
The judge said: "There is no evidence that the granting of immunity under the act will in any way contribute to reconciliation in Northern Ireland, indeed the evidence is to the contrary."
On Thursday, a UK Government spokesperson said: "Following consideration of all aspects of the judgment, the UK Government has lodged an application for an appeal with the Northern Ireland Court of Appeal.
"We remain committed to implementing the Legacy Act and delivering the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) to provide better outcomes for victims and survivors of the Troubles by giving them more information about what happened to their loved ones."