Unanswered questions over PSNI's 'knee-jerk' reaction to Ormeau Road incident: DUP MLA

Trevor Clarke was commenting following news that a probationer constable, who was quickly ‘repositioned’ in the face of severe criticism from Sinn Fein and others, has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

Mr Clarke, a member of the policing board, said the latest development “casts a dark shadow” over the chief constable’s speedy intervention at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second officer was suspended after they intervened to establish why a number of people had gathered on the Ormeau Road in February 2021 – apparently in contravention of the Covid regulations in force at that time.

Police intervening at Ormeau Road commemoration in February 2021 - Pacemaker

The commemoration had been organised to mark the anniversary of a UDA gun attack that claimed the lives of five Catholic men.

A man who had been wounded in the 1992 atrocity was arrested at the scene, with the police actions captured on video and widely circulated on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The detained man, Mark Sykes, was released soon afterwards and did not face any charges.

Police discipline proceedings against the second officer are still ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Clarke said: ‘‘Having completing its investigation, the police ombudsman has found this officer to be entirely innocent of any wrongdoing. I welcome this outcome and hope it goes some way to affording the officer involved and his family the opportunity to rebuild their lives.

“Equally, this development casts a dark shadow over the chief constable’s decision to take action against this officer within hours of the incident”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Clarke also said it was important to establish if political pressure, “had a bearing on the PSNI’s knee-jerk reaction to this operation,” and added: “It is crucial that we establish all of the facts. Other innocent officers must not face the ignominy of their careers being put on hold and having their reputations trashed by unfair decisions taken by their employer in the heat of the moment.