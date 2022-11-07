Unionist leaders united in condemnation of threats against murder victim Glenn Quinn’s family

Martin Quinn and his 78-year-old mother Ellen, who believe individuals linked to the South East Antrim UDA were responsible for Glenn’s murder in 2020, were visited by police on Saturday night and warned they are under threat unless they leave their hometown of Carrickfergus.

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: “I have met Mrs Quinn and her family. They simply want justice for the brutal murder of their loved one.

"Mrs Quinn is herself a widow of a former soldier and for this threat to be made at any time is outrageous but to be issued on remembrance week speaks volumes about the people behind it. I stand with the Quinn family and their campaign for justice.”

Ellen and Martin Quinn, mother and brother of Glenn Quinn who was beaten to death in his Carrickfergus flat in January 2020. Picture Pacemaker Press.

UUP leader Doug Beattie commented: “This is yet another disgusting twist in this appalling story. Martin and Ellen Quinn deserve the support of the entire community, and the gangsters who are issuing threats against them deserve nothing but contempt.

“The Loyalist Communities Council (LCC) have been quick to make statements in recent days. Where do they stand on this one?

"The law abiding, good people of Carrickfergus need to hear a clear and straight condemnation of the South East Antrim UDA from the LCC.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said the threat against Mrs Quinn and her son from loyalist paramilitaries is “utterly reprehensible”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The Quinn family have a record of service to this country which puts their loyalty beyond question.

"There is, therefore, more than a little irony in them receiving advice from the PSNI that they are under threat from those who claim the title loyalist.

“This family have fought a tenacious campaign for justice for Glenn Quinn who was brutally beaten to death in his home in early 2020. It would appear that their efforts are upsetting some people. No one should be treated in such a fashion.