Unionists call for police action over footage of masked men firing shots

Shots appeared to be fired in Londonderry

The incident took place in front of a mural of INLA hunger striker Michael Devine on Friday in the Galliagh area.

One video shows two masked men firing several shots in front of the mural as others watch on.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Secretary of State Brandon Lewis both said they had spoken to PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne to express their concern over the footage.

Mr Lewis tweeted: “These are criminal actions that have no place in today’s Northern Ireland. Anyone with information on these disgraceful scenes should pass it to the PSNI.”

In a social media post, Sir Jeffrey said: “I spoke with the Chief Constable about this disgraceful display of terrorism. He assured me the incident is under active police investigation.

“Colleagues on the Policing Board will be following up on this. No-one involved in such activity is above the law.”

Devine was one of 10 men who died in the 1981 republican hunger strike in the Maze.

UUP leader Doug Beattie said: “Yet again we see masked men on our streets. The PSNI is using the term ‘appear to be firearms’ as the weapons seem to be gas operated and blank firing, with no empty cases being ejected.

Mr Beattie added: “Also, the sound does not seem to be that of a high-velocity weapon. However, it is difficult to say and the PSNI must conduct a full investigation.

“Regardless of the weapons’ authenticity, there is no place for this in society. These are yesterday’s men, drug dealers, pimps, extortionists and petty criminals.

“Nobody should ever contemplate giving them any kind of support or view them as any kind of freedom fighter. They restrict freedom, they have the boot on the neck of their own community and should be viewed as an embarrassment to nationalism.”

Ulster Unionist councillor Darren Guy added: “The actions witnessed at Fern Park should be totally condemned.

“Such deplorable acts should be consigned to the past. It’s disgusting that these types of acts are allowed to continue in Londonderry.

“Glorification of terrorism is always wrong and this INLA ‘show of strength’ is a direct insult to the families of its many innocent victims.”

PSNI Superintendent Catherine Magee said: “I recognise public concern at the disgraceful scenes in Derry/Londonderry on Friday evening and want to assure the local community that a full investigation into this incident is under way.”

Ben Lowry