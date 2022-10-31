Unionists condemn ‘hatred’ as Orange hall is seriously damaged by fire

Firefighters at Ballynoughter Orange Hall near Magherafelt on Sunday October 31 2022

Unionists condemned the attack in Ballynoughter.

DUP Mid Ulster MLA Keith Buchanan and DUP councillor Anne Forde have called for political leadership from all parties in the area after the incident.

Ulster Unionist Councillor Derek McKinney said he was disgusted by the blaze.

Mr Buchanan said: “I visited the hall this evening as fire crews were battling to bring the blaze under control.

“One of the metal windowguards had been removed when the fire was discovered.

“The fire has seriously damaged the hall with the roof collapsed.”

Mr Buchanan added: “The police are investigating the circumstances. I call on anyone with information to contact the police in Magherafelt.

“I also call on all political leaders to condemn those who continue to attack Orange halls. It speaks volumes that this hall had to have metal sheets across all its windows and doors in the first place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is no place for such hatred on society. The men and women of that lodge have every right to exist in Mid Ulster and live peaceably.”

The PSNI said last evening: “Police are currently at the scene of a fire at an Orange hall in the Aghagaskin Road near Magherafelt, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.”

Ms Forde said: “This lodge is well rooted in the community and has been here for over 100 years. The folks in the lodge just want to be respected and be able to celebrate their Orange culture.

“Those who are so intolerant as to want the hall destroyed need removed from our streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is not an attack on bricks and mortar, it is an attack on the people who use that facility.”

Mr McKinney said: “This is yet another unprovoked attack on an easy target. I’m disgusted by it. It seems to be that the fact that the Orange Order even exists is an issue for a narrow-minded, bigoted section of society in Northern Ireland.

“It is not just the building which has suffered very serious damage, this is an attack on Unionists and the Orange Order, and I condemn those responsible. There is no place in society for this bitterness and hatred and it speaks volumes about the perpetrators.