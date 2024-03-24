Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The crash involving a grey Volkswagen Golf occurred on the Ballynahonemore Road at around 2.10am on Sunday.

The driver and three passengers, who have not yet been formally identified, were declared dead at the scene, police said.

District Commander Superintendent Paul McGrattan said: “This is an unspeakable tragedy for the families involved, and for the wider community, who will understandably struggle to comprehend such loss of life.

“A thorough and sensitive investigation is now under way and anyone with information that could assist us is asked to get in touch with the Collision Investigation Unit.

“Police remain at the scene at present and the Ballynahonemore Road will be closed for most of the day.

“The thoughts of the entire police service are with the families, friends and loved ones of those who have lost their lives.”