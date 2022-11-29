Police said they are investigating a report of criminal damage at the Orange Hall on Crosskeys Road, Keady after a report at 9.45am today, Tuesday 29 November.

Enquiries into the graffiti, which they are treating as a sectarian hate crime, are ongoing, they said, asking for anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or who has any information which could assist, to contact them.

TUV spokesperson Keith Ratcliffe said it was clear that support for terrorism in the area remains at a concerning level.

The graffiti was sprayed on the Orange Hall last night

He also highlighted the recent incident when a social media video showed a young woman reportedly from south Armagh singing 'Up the Ra' while taking a selfie with former first minister Arlene Foster.

The slogan had not long been out of the headlines, after being recently chanted by the Republic of Ireland women’s football team in their changing room.

“Few people are more acquainted with the brutal reality of IRA murder and mayhem than the Brethren of Crosskeys LOL 88 and Keady District,” he said.

"It was in this area that the IRA preyed on innocent Protestants over the course of their 30 year killing spree and there are many graves in the locality which testify to the barbarity of the IRA.

The graffiti on the south Armagh Orange hall that was placed overnight.

“With Sinn Fein routinely glorifying the IRA, it comes as no surprise that Republicans would feel emboldened to spray paint ‘Up the Ra’ on an Orange Hall.

"This is a systematic problem in our society, which is encouraged by politicians who have got to where they are on the back of sectarian murder."

The Orange Hall is about five miles away from the scene of one of the most brutal sectarian attacks of the Troubles.

In 1983 three INLA gunmen burst into the Mountain Lodge Church at Darkley and opened fire, killing three worshippers and wounding seven.

DUP Newry and Armagh MLA William Irwin said: “This is sadly another example of hatred and sectarianism directed at members of the Orange Order within this constituency.

"Those behind this sinister criminality should desist immediately and I hope they will be brought before the courts. For anyone to spray paint over an important community resource is outrageous but to spray IRA slogans is sickening.

"This requires leadership from Sinn Fein as they consistently glorify the IRA and misleadingly state that the IRA had ‘no alternative’.

“The IRA was responsible for murdering, kidnapping, robbing, assaulting, and racketeering in this community and for anyone, let alone the Sinn Fein leadership, to laud the IRA as heroes is a rewriting of history and grossly irresponsible. Such statements equip a new generation to spread hate in this manner.”

The SDLP also strongly condemned those behind the graffiti.

The party's Newry and Armagh MLA Justin McNulty said: "“This is a disgraceful attack on a local Orange Hall and the SDLP condemns it wholeheartedly.

"Given the nature of the graffiti it is clear that this was an attack on the people who use this hall and there is no support for it within this community, nor is there any place for it within our society.

He added: “Nobody wants to see incidents like this happening in the North and I would urge political leaders to be mindful of the impact that their words can have when referring to our troubled past."

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan also condemned the attack.“I unreservedly condemn the attack on Crosskeys Orange Hall,” he said."Those responsible do not represent the community. I would appeal to anyone with information about this vandalism to report it to the PSNI."

Police asked for anyone with information to call Armagh on 101, quoting reference number 442 29/11/22.A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.