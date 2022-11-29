'Up The Ra': PSNI say graffiti on Orange Hall is 'hate crime'
The daubing of the IRA slogan 'Up The Ra' on a south Armagh Orange Hall is being treated as a sectarian hate crime by police.
Police said they are investigating a report of criminal damage at the Orange Hall on Crosskeys Road, Keady after a report at 9.45am today, Tuesday 29 November.
Enquiries into the graffiti, which they are treating as a sectarian hate crime, are ongoing, they said, asking for anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or who has any information which could assist, to contact them.
TUV spokesperson Keith Ratcliffe said it was clear that support for terrorism in the area remains at a concerning level.
He also highlighted the recent incident when a social media video showed a young woman reportedly from south Armagh singing 'Up the Ra' while taking a selfie with former first minister Arlene Foster.
The slogan had not long been out of the headlines, after being recently chanted by the Republic of Ireland women’s football team in their changing room.
“Few people are more acquainted with the brutal reality of IRA murder and mayhem than the Brethren of Crosskeys LOL 88 and Keady District,” he said.
"It was in this area that the IRA preyed on innocent Protestants over the course of their 30 year killing spree and there are many graves in the locality which testify to the barbarity of the IRA.
“With Sinn Fein routinely glorifying the IRA, it comes as no surprise that Republicans would feel emboldened to spray paint ‘Up the Ra’ on an Orange Hall.
"This is a systematic problem in our society, which is encouraged by politicians who have got to where they are on the back of sectarian murder."
The Orange Hall is about five miles away from the scene of one of the most brutal sectarian attacks of the Troubles.
In 1983 three INLA gunmen burst into the Mountain Lodge Church at Darkley and opened fire, killing three worshippers and wounding seven.
DUP Newry and Armagh MLA William Irwin said: “This is sadly another example of hatred and sectarianism directed at members of the Orange Order within this constituency.