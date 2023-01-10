Detectives are appealing for information following the incident in the early hours of Tuesday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported just before 12.20am that two loud bangs had been heard outside an address in the Melmore Gardens area.

“The occupants of the house, who were in bed at the time, were awakened by the noise.

“Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries, however, the victims have been left shaken and damage was caused to the front door of the property.

“It was reported that three men dressed in dark clothing were seen running away from the property in the direction of Leenan Gardens.

“This was a reckless attack on a home where a number of people, including a child, were asleep in their beds.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other video footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 21 of 10/1/23.”

Melmore Gardens

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood MP has condemned those who shot at a house on Monday night.

He appealed for attacks on the local community to stop.

The Foyle MP said: “Last night’s shooting at a house in Creggan is yet another dangerous attempt to intimidate and harm people in our community.

“We have heard countless pleas from the people of Creggan for these senseless acts to stop and to take guns off our streets for good. It’s time those responsible listened to them and stop their reckless behaviour.