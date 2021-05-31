UPDATE - Man arrested after teen treated for ‘serious head injury’ when he was punched and kicked in the face

In a statement released this morning the PSNI are saying that detectives investigating the assault of a man in the Antrim Road area of Glengormley on Saturday night (May 29th) have arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of GBH with intent.

He is currently in police custody at this time.

Earlier detectives appealed for information following a report of an assault which happened shortly before 8pm on May 29,

PSNI

They said that it had been reported that an 18-year-old male was walking in the Farmley Road area close to commercial premises with two other females when he was assaulted by an unknown male.

The teenager was punched and kicked in the face by the man, who was with a female at the time of the incident.

The male then made off towards Tramways following the assault.