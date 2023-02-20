UPDATE - Man arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including possession of a Class A controlled drug after lower Shankill search released on police bail
A 29-year-old man who had been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class B controlled drug and possessing criminal property after searches on the lower Shankill area last evening has been released on police bail.
A statement this morning from the PSNI says that the man, arrested yesterday, Sunday 19th February, following a Paramilitary Crime Task Force search at a property in west Belfast, as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected criminality linked to the west Belfast UDA, has been released on police bail to allow for further police enquiries.
The statement adds that the investigation remains ongoing.
