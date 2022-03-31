US: Advisors to Putin won’t tell him truth

The source said the recently declassified intelligence suggests the Russian president is aware of the situation and there is now persistent tension between him and senior Russian military officials.

The Biden administration is hopeful that divulging the finding could help prod Mr Putin to reconsider his options in Ukraine.

The war has ground to a bloody stalemate in much of the country, with heavy casualties and Russian troop morale sinking as Ukrainian forces and volunteers put up an unexpectedly stout defence.

But the publicity could also risk further isolating Mr Putin, who US officials have said seems at least in part driven by a desire to win back Russian prestige lost by the fall of the Soviet Union.

The intelligence community has concluded the Russian leader was unaware that his military had been using and losing conscripts in Ukraine.

They also have determined he is not fully aware of the extent to which the Russian economy is being damaged by economic sanctions imposed by the West.

The findings demonstrate a “clear breakdown in the flow of accurate information” to Mr Putin, and show that his senior adviso rs are “afraid to tell him the truth”, the official said.

The new intelligence comes after the White House on Tuesday expressed scepticism about Russia’s public announcement that it would dial back operations near Kyiv in an effort to increase trust in talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials in Turkey.

“We’ll see,” President Joe Biden said about that announcement. “I don’t read anything into it until I see what their actions are.”

Russian forces pounded areas around Ukraine’s capital and another city overnight, regional leaders said yesterday.

White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said the administration views any movement of Russian forces as a “redeployment and not a withdrawal” and “no one should be fooled by Russia’s announcement”.

Mr Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky yesterday to discuss the latest developments in the war.