US President Joe Biden wipes clean the record of wife convicted of husband's murder

US President Joe Biden

The pardons, announced on Friday, mean the criminal record of the crimes is now purged.

They come a few months after the Democratic president pardoned thousands of people convicted of "simple possession" of marijuana under federal law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also pardoned three people earlier this year and has commuted the sentences of 75 others.

Mr Biden's stance on low-level crimes, particularly low-level drug possession, and how those crimes can impact families and communities for decades to come has evolved over his 50 years in public service.

In the 1990s, he supported crime legislation that increased arrest and incarceration rates for drug crimes, particularly for black and Latino people.

Mr Biden has said people are right to question his stance on the bill, but he also has encouraged them to look at what he is doing now on crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The White House said those pardoned are people who went on to serve their communities.

It said the pardons reflect Mr Biden's view that people deserve a second chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The killer granted a pardon is Beverly Ann Ibn-Tamas, now aged 80, of Columbus, Ohio.

At age 33, Ibn-Tamas was convicted of killing her husband.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She testified that her husband beat her, verbally abused her and threatened her.

She told jurors that she shot him moments after he had assaulted her, while she was pregnant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge refused to allow witness testimony on “battered woman syndrome".

Ibn-Tamas got one-to-five years of incarceration with credit for time served.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her appeal was among the first by someone with battered woman syndrome, and her case has been studied by academics.

Also pardoned was Vincente Ray Flores, 37, of Winters, California.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a 19-year-old, Flores consumed ecstasy while serving in the Air Force.