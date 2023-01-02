US President Joe Biden wipes clean the record of wife convicted of husband's murder
President Joe Biden has pardoned six people who have served out sentences, including one convicted of murder.
The pardons, announced on Friday, mean the criminal record of the crimes is now purged.
They come a few months after the Democratic president pardoned thousands of people convicted of "simple possession" of marijuana under federal law.
He also pardoned three people earlier this year and has commuted the sentences of 75 others.
Mr Biden's stance on low-level crimes, particularly low-level drug possession, and how those crimes can impact families and communities for decades to come has evolved over his 50 years in public service.
In the 1990s, he supported crime legislation that increased arrest and incarceration rates for drug crimes, particularly for black and Latino people.
Mr Biden has said people are right to question his stance on the bill, but he also has encouraged them to look at what he is doing now on crime.
The White House said those pardoned are people who went on to serve their communities.
It said the pardons reflect Mr Biden's view that people deserve a second chance.
The killer granted a pardon is Beverly Ann Ibn-Tamas, now aged 80, of Columbus, Ohio.
At age 33, Ibn-Tamas was convicted of killing her husband.
She testified that her husband beat her, verbally abused her and threatened her.
She told jurors that she shot him moments after he had assaulted her, while she was pregnant.
The judge refused to allow witness testimony on “battered woman syndrome".
Ibn-Tamas got one-to-five years of incarceration with credit for time served.
Her appeal was among the first by someone with battered woman syndrome, and her case has been studied by academics.
Also pardoned was Vincente Ray Flores, 37, of Winters, California.
As a 19-year-old, Flores consumed ecstasy while serving in the Air Force.
He was sentenced to four months of confinement, loss of 2,800 dollars in pay and a reduction in rank, though was later re-instated to the military.