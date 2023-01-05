Just days after Christmas, the animal welfare charity was shocked at the discovery of thirteen white bunnies, abandoned in a cardboard box in the Green Road area of Camlough.

The thirteen bunnies were made up of a mother, father and eleven baby bunnies, five of which were furred kits and the other six are furless, denoting they are less than seven days old.

The bunnies were found by a member of the public walking their dog on Wednesday 4 January, and were immediately brought to the attention of the USPCA.

The rabbits were found in a carboard box by the roadside.

Discarded in a cardboard box, the charity said, they were in a state of sheer distress and freezing and without any intervention the bunnies would have inevitably perished.

Colleen Tinnelly, USPCA Chief Operating Officer stated “We horrified and appalled that someone abandoned these poor defenceless animals. They were essentially left to die at the roadside. The USPCA condemns the actions of the individual responsible for the abandonment.

“Once again, we have been reminded that there are cruel, heartless individuals out there who do not care for the welfare of their animals. We plead with the public to do their research before getting a pet to prevent cases like this from happening. Each animal be it a dog, bunny or cat has its own set of needs and unless you are able to meet these needs and give the animal the best life possible, do not consider getting a pet.

“Thankfully, following examination from our veterinary team, the bunnies are in good health. However, this could have been a very different story if they had not been found and brought into our care.

Some of the bunnies had no fur, indicating that they were less than seven days old.

"We commend and thank the member of the public for bringing them into our care, rather than leaving them to a slow and agonising death at the side of the road.”

