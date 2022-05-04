Some puppy farmed puppies are confined to cages and are unable to cope once sold off.

The puppy farmers have moved to a new modus operandi, USPCA say, whereby they cinsist on a ‘home check’ to ensure the buyers’ property is suitable — a ruse to keep the buyer from seeing the conditions the animals are kept in.

The warning follows what the animal welfare charity described as “intelligence” reported to its special investigations unit.

A spokesperson for the USPCA said: “A series of similar reports have been made to the USPCA in recent weeks, all occurring in areas across County Antrim including Templepatrick, Belfast, Tullycarnet and Carrickfergus, and involving Shih Tzus, Pomeranians, and some designer breeds such as Chorkies and Cockapoos. Sellers are demanding that home checks be carried out to ensure the new home is ‘suitable’ but do not follow through with them at the time of sale. Buyers are also being asked to place cash in an envelope which is then handed over on the doorstep. Reporters have noted that the sellers often wear hats and facemasks, making identification more difficult.”

USPCA Animal Care Manager, Deirdre McArdle, said: “These individuals are continually adapting their operations in order to dupe unsuspecting members of the public. Over the past two years they have used the excuse of covid to stop buyers viewing where the pup has been born and bred – and now we see them using the ploy of ‘home checks’ in a bid to gain the buyer’s trust.

“Illegal puppy farmers and dealers will do anything in order to appear as a legitimate seller – in this case the majority of adverts are stating that the pups come from ‘loving family homes’ and are fully wormed and vaccinated however no proof is presented during the sale.”

She continued: “Unfortunately for the buyers involved in these cases, a trip to the vet has revealed that the pups are very poorly – malnourished and many weeks younger than stated by the seller. In fact, in some cases, the pups have also been sold as the wrong gender. A puppy farmer’s only interest is how they can make a quick buck to the detriment of an animal’s wellbeing — unfortunately many of these cases can have a terrible outcome.