The UUP has declared itself “disppointed” that the TUV has blamed the governing unionist parties for the decline of a key piece of unionist heritage.

All three unionist parties reacted with dismay to the news that Craigavon House in east Belfast had been vandalised some time in the last few days.

The TUV said that despite a pledge to restore the listed building contained in the New Decade, New Approach deal, nothing had been done about it.

Craigavon House was the home of Sir James Craig, and dates back to 1880.

Sir James was the director of tea-importer and whiskey-maker Dunville and Company, and was one of the leaders of the campaign against home rule – and the region's first prime minister in 1921.

Anti-home rule rallies were held in the grounds of Craigavon House, and it went on to be a hospital for the Ulster Volunteers returning from the First World War.

It was later used as a nursing home, and is now owned by the charity the Somme Association.

Somme Association director Carol Walker said there has been a running battle guarding against anti-social behaviour at the house all summer, but things escalated with an incident thought to have happened last weekend.

Damage was caused to hand-carved spindles on the staircase, and a part of the original ornate cornice was also torn down.

"It's extremely disappointing because they got in and caused wanton damage, the double return stair case is absolutely exquisite, it's 150 years old," she said.

"The house was built in 1880, it's unique, it's beautiful, and each one of those spindles are hand carved and individual, and has a different motif on it.

"They have damaged nine of them.”

She said it has been very hard to find funding to restore Craigavon House.

"We have tried. We have had every political leader, we've had Secretary of States and all political parties, and still Craigavon House hasn't been able to secure the funding.

"If it was in any other country, it would be fully restored and a visitors' attraction."

TUV councillor Matthew Warwick said he was "extremely disappointed" by the vandalism.

He said "Craigavon House played a pivotal role in the history of Northern Ireland, and is a building that speaks to sacrifice, service, and statehood.”

He praised the Somme Association for their work for the house, but said that despite being included in the 2020 New Decade, New Approach (NDNA) deal as a site earmarked for restoration, nothing has been done.

"No plan, no political urgency,” he said.

"By contrast, republican cultural demands have not only been heard, they have been delivered: an Irish Language Act has been enacted and an Irish Language Commissioner is in the process of being recruited.

"The truth is this: Unionists in the Executive have failed to secure delivery on this basic cultural commitment.

"While others secured Irish language legislation, media funding, and symbolic victories, Unionist leadership has allowed one of our most significant historical sites to fall further into ruin.”

The UUP said: "The UUP recognises the cultural and historical importance of Craigavon House and has long supported its restoration.

"The deplorable damage has understandably caused immense anger, and we encourage anyone with information to provide it to the PSNI without delay so that those responsible can be held accountable.

"We note with disappointment the comments from the TUV.

"Perhaps instead of using this appalling incident as an opportunity to bash fellow Unionists who support the restoration and investment in Craigavon House, they could explore how we can work together to achieve this."

East Belfast DUP MLA Joanne Bunting said: “Craigavon House is a site of national significance, yet it is vulnerable to repeated attacks. We need to see greater protection in place to prevent further damage, alongside a clear plan for restoration.

“This building should be preserved and showcased as part of our history – a place where people can come to learn about the foundations of Northern Ireland.

"The sooner action is taken to secure and restore it, the better chance we have of ensuring that Craigavon House is not lost to neglect and vandalism.”

The DUP was invited to respond to the TUV’s criticisms, but had not done so at time of writing.