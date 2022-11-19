It was revealed this week that a new UVF mural in the Shankill Road area of Belfast is being examined by police.

The mural depicts two identified UVF members holding guns, as well as a poppy wreath.

Police told the BBC they were "currently examining the circumstances surrounding the erection of the mural".

After the PSNI said they are investigating a new UVF mural on the Shankill Road, Victims campaigner Kenny Donaldson drew attention to loyalist and republican murals all across Northern Ireland. Pictured is a memorial honouring IRA volunteer Tony Ahern close to Rosslea in Co Fermanagh.

Ann Masterson is the daughter-in-law of Elizabeth Masterson, a woman killed by one of the men on the mural.

She said she was "gutted" by the new feature.

Initially, the PSNI described the mural as abhorrent but said that, in its assessment, it did not constitute an offence, the BBC reported.

However, in an updated statement on Thursday morning, the PSNI said it was looking at the circumstances around the creation of the mural.

"The police service do not need to speak to the PPS to establish if something is a crime," a PSNI spokesperson said. "However, we do regularly consult with the PPS for pre-prosecutorial advice.

"Our own legal advice and previous experience of murals of this type is what has led us to our assessment."

However Kenny Donaldson, director for victims group the South East Fermanagh Foundation, said: "We are not questioning the PSNI's decision to investigate a mural on the Shankill road which glorifies the UVF and its' personnel; individuals who were terrorists and criminals, that is the correct course of action.

"But we are certainly now challenging the PSNI to examine the dozens of murals and memorial dotted across our cities, towns, villages and wider countryside which promote and eulogise other organisations and terrorists, loyalist and republican.

"This is the first known occasion where the PSNI have taken such a step… they need to move very quickly to quell claims that they are in any way policing in a partisan way.”

Twice on Friday the News Letter asked the PSNI for confirmation of the status of the investigation and whether republican terrorist murals or memorials along the border would also be subject to the same criminal standards. The PSNI said it may comment on Monday.

