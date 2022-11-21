The court appearances followed a number of searches in the city on Friday, during which weapons and items of ammunition were recovered, Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard.

The operation involved searches of three residential properties and one business premises.

First to appear in court were brothers William James Baker, 51, and Robin Baker, 47, from Belvoir Street in Belfast.

Handout photo issued by the PSNI of a hand gun with ammunition seized in what has been termed as a "significant" police operation into paramilitary activity in Belfast. Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Hill said it was part of a long-running pre-planned operation against the East Belfast UVF. Four searches were carried out at a number of residential properties and one business premises in the lower Newtownards Road area, and four men aged 34, 47, 49 and 51 years, were arrested. Issue date: Saturday November 19, 2022. NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

They were both charged with possessing firearms and ammunition with intent to endanger life and possession of firearms in ammunition in suspicious circumstances.

They were further charged with possession of explosives in suspicious circumstances and possession of explosives with intent to endanger life.

They were also charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.

A detective constable told the court that police had recovered six handguns, ammunition, two pipe bombs and two smoke grenades from their home during a search on Friday.

She said the weapons were stored behind plasterboard in a “void” between the living room and kitchen area.

The officer said that during police interview William Baker had said he had been approached by a man who had handed him a bag and asked him to store it.

His defence solicitor said his client believed he would be killed if he had not complied.

A solicitor for Robin Baker said his client was a vulnerable person and there was nothing to connect him to the items found in the house.

Next to appear was Bryce Pounder, 34, a former soldier from Newtownards Road in Belfast.

He was charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life and possession of a firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances as well as possession of explosives in suspicious circumstances and possession of explosives with intent to endanger life.

The court was told that a pipe bomb, handgun, silencer and ammunition had been found during a search of his apartment.

The officer said that during interview Pounder had said he had a drug debt and that individuals had asked him to store the items so that the “slate would be wiped clean”.

Some of the material was found in a school bag and a holdall under the bed, the court was told.

The final defendant to appear was 49-year-old Noel Bambrick from Connswater Grove in Belfast who was charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life and possession of a firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances as well as possessing articles for use in terrorism.

The court heard that police recovered a suspected Webley gun loaded with six rounds of ammunition, a hoax explosive device as well as UVF memorabilia from his home.

A police officer told the court that the gun had yet to be forensically examined amid a claim from a defence lawyer that it was a replica.

She said that in interview Bambrick, a former soldier, had denied he was a storeman for the east Belfast UVF.