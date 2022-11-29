Valuable tools stolen from building site in south Belfast - PSNI appealing for public's help
Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracking down equipment stolen from a building site in south Belfast.
Police are appealing for information following a report of a burglary at the building site in the South Parade area of south Belfast.
Sergeant Rooney said: “It’s believed that sometime between 4.30pm yesterday, Monday 28th November, and 7.30am today, Tuesday 29th November, entry was forced to premises, and a quantity of tools were stolen.
“The items taken included a Bosch Cordless Impact Drill, a Bosch Planer, a Bosch Jigsaw, a Bosch Circular Saw, aHitachi Circular Saw, and two Kango drills.
“Our enquiries into this incident are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at this time, and may have witnessed any suspicious activity, or who may have any information which could assist us, to get in touch.
“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 297 of 29/11/22.”
Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.