Valuable tools stolen from building site in south Belfast - PSNI appealing for public's help

Police are appealing for information following a report of a burglary at the building site in the South Parade area of south Belfast.

Sergeant Rooney said: “It’s believed that sometime between 4.30pm yesterday, Monday 28th November, and 7.30am today, Tuesday 29th November, entry was forced to premises, and a quantity of tools were stolen.

“The items taken included a Bosch Cordless Impact Drill, a Bosch Planer, a Bosch Jigsaw, a Bosch Circular Saw, aHitachi Circular Saw, and two Kango drills.

South Parade

“Our enquiries into this incident are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at this time, and may have witnessed any suspicious activity, or who may have any information which could assist us, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 297 of 29/11/22.”

