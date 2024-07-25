Van and two properties damaged in overnight petrol bomb attack in Co Antrim

PSNI on patrol. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker

An overnight arson attack on a van in Larne has also caused severe damage to two properties, police have said.

Detectives are appealing for information after the vehicle was petrol bombed around 4.30am on Thursday.

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “Shortly after 4.30am, it was reported that a petrol bomb had been thrown at a van in the Church Road area causing severe damage to the vehicle along with two properties it was parked outside.

"Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and the fire was extinguished."

D/S Crothers added: “We are treating this as arson with intent to endanger life and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or to anyone with any CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 154 of 25/07/24.”