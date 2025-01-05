Van driven into commercial premises and then set on fire in city centre arson attack

Arson incident

​A van has been driven into commercial premises in Belfast city centre and then set on fire.

​Police are appealing for information following the arson incident in the North Street area of Belfast City Centre on Saturday night.

Inspector Murphy said: “Shortly before 9.10pm, it was reported that a white Peugeot Partner van had driven at a commercial premises in the area.

"It was reported that a male got out of the van and set the vehicle on fire. The male made off from the scene running down Unity Walk following the incident.

"Smoke damage was caused to the premises, as colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fire.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident or may have dashcam footage from the area, is asked to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1331 04/01/25.