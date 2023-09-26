News you can trust since 1737
Van set on fire in Newtownards arson attack - not believed to be related to ongoing feud between rival groups

Detectives are appealing for information following a petrol bomb attack on a van in Newtownards yesterday evening, Monday 25th September.
By Gemma Murray
Published 26th Sep 2023, 12:53 BST- 1 min read
Firefighter puts out blaze

Detective Sergeant Westbury said: “At approximately 11.30pm we received a report of a van on fire in the Deanswood Crescent area of the town.

“Officers along with colleagues from NIFRS attended and the fire was extinguished.

“This is being treated as arson and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 2270 of 25/09/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.