Vandalism of Presbyterian church road sign ‘represents a sinister undertone of sectarianism’

Slieve Croob councillor Alan Lewis said the damage caused to the “Leitrim Presbyterian Church” sign, near Castlewellan in Co Down, reflects a “depressing mentality”, adding that those responsible should be “ashamed and thoroughly embarrassed by their actions”.

In a statement issued last night, Mr Lewis said: “On behalf of the church I arranged to have this sign placed last year. It directs visitors and worshippers to Leitrim Presbyterian Church, along with those visiting the grave of motorcycle legend Tom Herron. The church sits off the main Dromara Road a short distance away at Benraw. It’s not easy to locate, especially by those visiting from outside the area - the sign acts as a simple location aid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The fact someone has deliberately sprayed out the word Presbyterian represents a sinister undertone of sectarianism, almost a message that the community who worship at the church aren’t welcome in the area - it’s either an act of utter childishness or complete ignorance, both equally unacceptable.

Alan Lewis, Slieve Croob DUP Councillor, standing beside the vandalised road sign which points to Leitrim Presbyterian Church. Mr Lewis said those responsible for the vandalism 'should be ashamed and thoroughly embarrassed by their actions.'

"The act itself goes beyond a bit of paint, it represents the mentality of attempted intimidation, that residents of the area have known for too long. Those seeking to create division and unease should be ashamed and thoroughly embarrassed.

"I’d guess that those responsible seldom darken the door of their own church, let alone be aware of the proud history of Presbyterianism, oblivious to the teachings of the gospel, ignorant to the community ethos and togetherness embodied by the great work of the church, its minister and congregation. Those responsible are so blinded by their hatred and narrow-minded approach that they choose to communicate under the cover of darkness with a spray tin in their hand - pathetic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The phrase ‘hate crime’ is often brandished about, kicked around like a political football. However, when we have the deliberate targeting of one particular religious denomination we can clearly state this action was not only sectarian it should be recorded and treated as a legitimate hate crime.

"I’ve asked DFI to cleanse and repair. I’d request that community influence is used to deter those responsible from this type of behaviour. I trust this act will be rightly condemned from the pulpit of all neighbouring places of worship.”

The PSNI has been asked for comment.

See also

Advertisement Hide Ad