Vandals damage graves and evidence of drug misuse discovered in church graveyard

Evidence of drug-taking was also discovered in the graveyard on the Lurgan Road, Banbridge.

Sergeant Stewart said: “We received a report shortly after 11.30am on Sunday, 29th May that a headstone had been vandalised and kicked over, causing it to split.

“Grave ornaments and flowers had also been thrown around two other gravesites and there was also some evidence of drug misuse in the area.

The vandalised headstone at a church graveyard on the Lurgan Road, Banbridge

“This is an appalling act of criminal damage. A graveyard is a place for quiet reflection to peacefully pay respects to loved ones who are no longer with us.

“The damage caused to these gravesites shows a total lack of respect and is very upsetting for grieving loved ones.

“Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing. We would ask if you saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area or if you have information that would help our investigation to contact us on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 860 of 29/05/22.

“You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.