Vandals smash dozens of windows and spray graffiti at school

Police in east Belfast area have issued a call for witnesses following a report of criminal damage at a school on the Avoniel Road last night.
Inspector Lowry said: “Police received a report just after 11pm that three persons had accessed the school grounds and began to smash windows.
“Approximately 60 windows have been destroyed inside the building as well as numerous graffiti marks sprayed around the premises.
“Our investigation is now underway and we are appealing to anyone who may have any information or dashcam footage which can assist us to contact 101 quoting reference number 2144 14/05/22.”
Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.