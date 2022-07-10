Vandals target union flag at Orange Hall

Union flag at Magherabeg LOL 838

The union flag that had been flying outside Magherabeg LOL 838 was cut down on Saturday night.

A spokesperson for the lodge, writing on social media on Sunday, said: “Criminals were at their work in Magherabeg last night under the cover of dusk, as the Union Flag was cut down.

“At 21:38 two individuals pulled a car into a nearby lane way and proceeded to cut the rope and remove the national flag from the road side of the wall. All CCTV footage is being passed to the PSNI on the basis of theft, criminal damage and sectarian hate crime. We would also appeal to anyone who noticed suspicious activity to get in touch to aid any potential prosecutions.”

The spokesperson continued: “This petty act in an effort to raise tensions, only serves to strengthen the resolve of the brethren of Magherabeg as we approach the 12th July celebrations.

“The Lodge further notes that this deplorable incident comes not long after we gathered the whole Magherabeg community at the hall, for a free fun day in aid of the Air Ambulance.