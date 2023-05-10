Vehicle hijacking and security alert in Omagh now confirmed as elaborate hoax

Detective Inspector Wilson said: “At around 10pm, it was reported that a man had been hijacked by three masked men at gunpoint in the Fireagh Road area, just off the Dromore Road in the town, who then placed a suspicious object in his vehicle – a silver-coloured Volkswagen Golf - and forced him to travel to the Derry Road area and abandon the car outside Omagh Police Station.

“A public safety operation was immediately implemented, with a number of people evacuated from their homes and cordons established.

"The object recovered was taken away for further forensic examination and now confirmed as an elaborate hoax.”

PSNI

Two men aged 56-years and 29-years who were arrested on May 7 have been released following questioning.

Detective Inspector Wilson added: “Our investigation is continuing, and we are appealing to anyone with information to contact us via 101, quoting reference number 2015 of 06/05/23.

