Vehicle transporter with 11 cars on board destroyed in early morning arson attack

A PSNI statement says it was reported around 4.20am that a vehicle transporter parked in the area had been set on fire.

Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and the fire was extinguished.

It is reported the transporter plus 11 vehicles have been destroyed as a result of this fire, which is being treated as arson.

Police are appealing for information following the report of an arson incident in the Derrylee Road area of Dungannon in the early hours of Tuesday morning, May 2nd.

Inspector Tate said: “We would appeal to anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area at the time of the fire or to anyone with dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 156 of 02/05/23.”

A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

