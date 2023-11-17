Viable device discovered following security alert in Magherafelt

A viable device has been discovered following a security alert which led to homes being evacuated in a town in Co Londonderry.

Police said the item removed from the Leckagh Drive area of Magherafelt has been taken away for further examination.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report shortly after 9.35am on Friday November 17 of a suspicious object located at the front of a property in the area.

“The object, which has been declared as a viable device, has been removed and taken away for further forensic examinations.

“A number of homes in the area were evacuated as officers conducted a public safety operation in the area.

“Residents have now returned to their homes and police would like to thank everyone for their understanding.”

SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone said the alert had caused significant disruption in the town.

He said: “Residents have been unexpectedly forced from their homes and there are a number of families and older people living in Leckagh Drive.

“This area is close to a number of shops and leisure centres and people’s days will be impacted by the road restrictions in place.

“People in communities across the north are sick and tired of their lives being disrupted by security alerts.

“I would urge anyone with any information about this incident to come forward to police and assist them with their enquiries.”