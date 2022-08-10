Viable device found in security alert - residents able to return to their homes

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A security alert

Police and Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene following the discovery of a suspicious object.

A PSNI statement said 'it has now been declared as a viable device and has been taken away for further examination'.

"Cordons have been lifted and residents who were evacuated from their homes have been able to return," adds the statement.

Inspector McCullough said: “We would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding during this time.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information about the incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police at on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 1536 of 09/08/22, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.